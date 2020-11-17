Miami-Dade School Board member faints during ceremony

Miami-Dade County School Board member Steve Gallon III fainted on Tuesday after delivering a speech during a swearing-in ceremony.

Gallon collapsed near Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and Miami Fire Rescue personnel rushed to his aid and took him out of the auditorium as he laid unconscious.

Gallon is the former vice-chair and elected district 1 school board member for the Miami-Dade County Schools. He has taught at the elementary, middle, and senior high school levels.

RAW VIDEO

This is a developing story.