Police swarm shooting scene in Plantation

PLANTATION, Fla. – About half a dozen police cars swarmed a hotel off State Road 7 and NW 3rd Court before dawn Tuesday morning to investigate a shooting.

The scene is the Plantation Inn Hotel & Lodge at 375 N State Road 7, about a block away from Plantation hospital.

One victim was taken to an area hospital in stable condition, Plantation police say.

No arrests have been made.

Further details were not immediately available.

This is a developing news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

