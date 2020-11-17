Steve Geller named Broward County mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Steve Geller is Broward County’s new mayor after being selected by his fellow county commissioners to serve in that role Tuesday.

Geller had been Broward’s vice mayor, a position that will now be held by Michael Udine.

The elected commissioners decide on which members serve as their mayor and vice mayor on a yearly basis each November.

Dale Holness has been mayor for the past year.

Geller is a big proponent of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. He wrote a dated Tuesday asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to institute a statewide mandatory mask order and to rescind his order suspending fines for not wearing facial coverings.

Geller said his priority this year is to create high-paying jobs in the county, and Tuesday he revealed plans for a labor advisory council.

Geller has been in public service since 1988 when he was a Florida State Representative. He was elected to the state Senate in 1988, where he spent 10 years.

He was elected to the county commission to represent District 5 in 2016.

Geller got a special welcome to his new role from Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who sent a congratulatory video that was played at Tuesday’s commission meeting.