Steve Geller named Broward County mayor

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Steve Geller is Broward County’s new mayor after being selected by his fellow county commissioners to serve in that role Tuesday.
Geller had been Broward’s vice mayor, a position that will now be held by Michael Udine.
The elected commissioners decide on which members serve as their mayor and vice mayor on a yearly basis each November.
Dale Holness has been mayor for the past year.
#Broward County”s new Mayor @stevegellerfl and Vice Mayor @Michaeludine. Congratulations!!! pic.twitter.com/WOH8mTQYil— Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) November 17, 2020
Geller is a big proponent of wearing masks to slow the spread of COVID-19. He wrote a dated Tuesday asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to institute a statewide mandatory mask order and to rescind his order suspending fines for not wearing facial coverings.
Geller said his priority this year is to create high-paying jobs in the county, and Tuesday he revealed plans for a labor advisory council.
Geller has been in public service since 1988 when he was a Florida State Representative. He was elected to the state Senate in 1988, where he spent 10 years.
He was elected to the county commission to represent District 5 in 2016.
Geller got a special welcome to his new role from Dolphins legend Dan Marino, who sent a congratulatory video that was played at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
Look who showed up to congratulate #Broward’s new Mayor @stevegellerfl ! It’s @DanMarino Asked by @mark_bogen to make a video appearance! @DanMarino pic.twitter.com/EBjpaCohUO— Broward County Commission (@browardinfo) November 17, 2020