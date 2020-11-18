Barricaded subject in Miami-Dade home killed after exchange of gunfire with SWAT officers

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A fight among family members led to gunfire in Northern Miami-Dade County.

Officers responded to a home in the area of Northwest 171st Street and Northwest Miami Court just after 2 p.m. Tuesday.

Sometime during the family dispute, one man took out a gun, Miami-Dade police said.

Family members were evacuated, and the armed man barricaded himself inside.

A SWAT team responded and attempted to negotiate with the man for several hours.

Finally, at around 8 p.m. they entered the home.

Police said there was an exchange of gun fire between offices and the man, who was wounded and rushed to Aventura Hospital and Medical Center, where he died.