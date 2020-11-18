Broward leaders reassess plan to deal with flood-prone areas

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – It took more than a week in some areas for the flooding to clear. This was all despite the vacuum trucks and preplanning mitigation measures.

Fort Lauderdale Mayor Dean Trantalis met with Broward County commissioners on Tuesday to talk about the risks flood-prone areas face.

Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Tropical Storm Eta caused severe flooding in South Florida in areas already saturated from previous downpours. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier) (AP)

“We have to rewrite the books. We have to change projections,” Trantalis said.

Broward County commissioners and Trantalis talked about coming up with a budget and a spending plan to develop tools in addition to the pump trucks and draining systems, which were not enough.

FILE PHOTOS