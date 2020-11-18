Ex-Dolphins safety Reshad Jones arrested in Broward for concealed handgun

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Former Miami Dolphins safety Reshad Jones was walking around Davie before dawn Wednesday carrying a fully loaded handgun and smelling like alcohol, police say. He was arrested and faces a charge of carrying a concealed firearm.

Police were called just after 4:15 a.m. when Jones was seen walking around gas station parking lots with a gun in his hand in the area of Griffin Road and South State Road 7, according to an arrest report.

When Davie officers made contact with Jones, who lives in Plantation, they say “the grip of a handgun [was] protruding from his front right pants pocket.”

Police say it was a fully loaded and chambered handgun, and that Jones told them he does not have — and has never held — a concealed weapons permit.

While the arrest report says Jones complied with initial orders to get on the ground, the report later says that he “was very difficult with officers and appeared to be on the influence of an unknown substance.”

Police also say Jones had “a heavy odor of alcohol.”

Jones, 32, was taken to the Davie Police Department for booking and then the Broward Main Jail in Fort Lauderdale.

Jones was released by the Dolphins in March and has not since signed with another team. He was a two-time Pro Bowl selection during his 10 seasons playing for Miami.

