Hollywood elects first African American commissioner in city’s 95-year history

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – For the first time in its history the City of Hollywood has an African American commissioner.

Wednesday’s swearing in ceremony for the new Hollywood City Commission was filled with all the proper pomp and circumstance, but it was topped with history.

Linda Anderson is indeed the first elected Black person in the City of Hollywood, an enormous feat for a 95-year-old city.

“I think that’s really bad, especially since the City of Hollywood is a very diverse community, so for the city to take 100 years to have someone of color, its harder to believe,” Anderson said. “But it happens. We’re not going to look back, we’re look forward and move forward.”

The lifelong Hollywood resident has been active in her community for years, and has gotten to know many of her neighbors and city leaders over the years.

Anderson’s 85-year old mother was in the audience to watch the history making moment.

“It’s surreal, it was a long journey, but I made it,” Anderson said.

The newly elected commissioner helps create a female majority on the dais, another first for Hollywood.

While there’s much to celebrate, these city leaders, new and old, promise to hit the ground running.

“I know it’s going be hard, but it means I have to work harder,” Anderson said.