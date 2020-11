MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Detectives are investigating the death of a man who was found with multiple gunshot wounds in Northwest Miami-Dade County early Wednesday.

The man was found along NW 96th Street and 26th Avenue, where he was pronounced dead on the scene.

There has been no word on whether police have tracked down the shooter.

