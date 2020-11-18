79ºF

Local News

Miami mayor and announces new coronavirus relief programs

Tags: Miami
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced new COVID-19 relief programs in the city.
Miami Mayor Francis Suarez announced new COVID-19 relief programs in the city. (WPLG)

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss two new relief fund programs for City of Miami small businesses and residents suffering economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch a replay of the news conference below and stay tuned to Local 10 News for updates:

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners Ken Russell and Manolo Reyes are holding a news conference Wednesday to discuss “two new relief fund programs for City of Miami small businesses and residents.”

Posted by WPLG Local 10 on Wednesday, November 18, 2020

ALSO SEE: Miami-Dade County working to distribute federal funds as holidays approach and COVID-19 cases spike

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.