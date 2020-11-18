Miami mayor and announces new coronavirus relief programs

MIAMI – Miami Mayor Francis Suarez and city commissioners held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss two new relief fund programs for City of Miami small businesses and residents suffering economically during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watch a replay of the news conference below and stay tuned to Local 10 News for updates:

