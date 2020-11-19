Child, adult rushed to hospital following late night shooting in Opa-locka

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – A large police presence was seen following a double shooting in Miami-Dade County.

It happened Wednesday evening at the Glorieta Gardens apartments in Opa-locka, not far from the intersection of Northwest 135th Street and 32nd Avenue.

Multiple shots were fired from outside the parking lot, which was roped off by officers upon arrival.

An adult male and a female child were rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital, but authorities have not revealed their identities.

According to police, the girl, who is believed to be 8-years-old, was inside her home when she was shot.

The second victim was on his balcony when he was hit.

Both are listed in stable condition, police said.

A high-powered rifle may hav been used, and police believe there were multiple shooters.

An investigation is ongoing as police search for the shooters and speak to neighbors and other potential witnesses.