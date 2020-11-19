Miami’s Jackson Health System will be among first to receive Pfizer coronavirus vaccine

MIAMI – The Jackson Health System in Miami will be one of the first recipients provided the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

A spokesperson for Jackson confirmed this to Local 10 Wednesday.

The first batch in a limited supply is expected to arrive mid-December.

The vaccine, which has been reported by the drug maker as more than 90 percent effective, will be available to frontline healthcare workers, staff and residents at long term care facilities, and first responders.

“We completed the proper registration to be eligible for participation in the Florida Shots Program. We expect to receive a limited supply of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in mid-December and are prepared with the proper storage to begin immediate distribution,” wrote spokesperson Lidia Amoretti in a statement emailed to Local 10 News. “We have purchased equipment, such as ultra-cold freezers, to ensure we have capacity to safely store the vaccine.”