Mother pleads for help to find who shot her son in road-rage killing

SUNRISE, Fla. – A mother is pleading for the public’s help and hoping someone will come forward with information about a road-rage shooting that happened in October, which took the life of her son.

“I’m asking you to just put yourself in my shoes, in my body, and just give me peace right now, because my child is gone. I’m never getting him back,” Chiquita Moore said Thursday.

According to city of Sunrise police, on Friday, Oct. 23 at 1:47 a.m., police were called to a 7-11 store at 9998 Sunset Strip. Terrence Geter, who was nicknamed “Muncho,” was killed one day before his 21st birthday as he was leaving the night shift from his job, his mother said.

According to investigators, Geter was a passenger in a pickup truck that a friend-coworker was driving as they were both on their way home from work.

Investigators said that the driver accidentally cut in front of another pickup at Hiatus Road and Northwest 50th Street. It was then, police said, that the suspect vehicle, which surveillance video caught as a newer model full-size pickup, began to follow the other truck.

At the 4400 block of Nob Hill Road, multiple shots were fired from the truck and one of the rounds went through the back window, striking Geter in the head. The suspect vehicle fled. The driver of the truck in which Geter was a passenger drove to the 7-11 to get help.

Geter was rushed to Broward Health, but did not survive. His family is asking for justice.

“Look at my child back there,” Moore said in front of a banner that had numerous photos of her son from when he was a baby and throughout his life. “That’s all I have left. I have no feeling, no nothing of my child. Give me peace. Please, help me somebody,” she said.

She is hoping that there was someone who was in the West Sunrise or the West Tamarac area on Oct. 23 that saw something or knows something that could aid police in finding her son’s killer.

“Help this person come forward. They’re probably afraid. One phone call. One tip would help me,” Moore said.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sunrise Police Department at (954) 764-4357 or Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-8477.