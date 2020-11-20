Broward inmate dies from COVID-19, medical examiner reports

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward County inmate’s death in September was from COVID-19, according to the Broward Medical Examiner’s Office.

The elderly inmate, who name was not released, was pronounced dead at approximately 5:09 a.m. on Sept. 20 after being sent back from Broward Health North to a medical observation cell at the North Broward Detention Facility.

The Broward Medical Examiner’s Office results were sent to Broward Sheriff’s Office earlier this week, according to BSO.

The inmate was arrested in 2018 and was housed in the Broward Main Jail.

According to BSO, the inmate, who the medical examiner said had a pre-existing condition, showed no signs of COVID-19 until his unit was quarantined in late August.

Once the inmate tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 7, he was transported to Broward Health North where he was treated and evaluated for 12 days.

On Sept. 19, the inmate returned to the North Broward Bureau where he was placed in the infirmary, where he died several hours later, according to BSO.

The inmate’s identity and arrest details are being withheld in order to protect his medical privacy, according to BSO.

BSO Homicide detectives did investigate and found no signs of foul play, the report said.