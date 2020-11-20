Have you seen this missing 13-year-old Miami girl?

MIAMI – Police are seeking the public’s help finding a missing 13-year-old girl from Miami.

Paige Strickland was last seen along the 1800 block of NW 15th Avenue around 5 p.m. Thursday.

Authorities say she is about 5-feet tall and her hair is dyed purple and blonde. She has a reddish birthmark on her right cheek, and she might have a blue backpack with her.

Police also say it may be difficult for Paige to communicate.

If you have any information, call 911 or the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6300.