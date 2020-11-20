Venetian Causeway closed in both directions after fiery crash

MIAMI – The Venetian Causeway has been shut down in both directions from Miami and the Miami Beach entrance and exits after a crash in which a car caught on fire.

The occupants of that car were trapped, but they have since been taken to a hospital, say authorities, who are still investigating the one-vehicle crash.

It is unclear how many people were in the car and what their conditions are at the moment.

Ambulances have been seen going back and forth from the scene.

The Venetian Causeway’s eastbound and westbound lanes are closed between NE 15th Street and Dade Boulevard.

Local 10 News traffic reporter Alexis Frazier advises drivers to take the Julia Tuttle Causeway or MacArthur Causeway instead.