NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – Ron Magers said a helicopter blew by his balcony on Friday night, as authorities searched for a man who vanished while kayaking in North Miami Beach.

“My wife picked up some binoculars and saw them pull what appears to have been an empty kayak out of the water,” Magers said.

An Air Station Miami helicopter and a Station Fort Lauderdale boat crew responded.

“Water has been a little rough even on the bay because of the wind today,” Magers said.