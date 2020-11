MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade detectives are investigating a shooting Friday night near El Portal.

According to Detective Lee Cowart, a spokesman of the Miami-Dade Police Department, officers responded about 9:30 p.m. to Northwest 83rd Street and Northwest Sixth Avenue.

Officers found a man injured. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center.

Officers are asking anyone with information to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.