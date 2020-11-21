Wastewater leaks into Biscayne Bay causing a no-swim advisory

MIAMI – About 120,000 gallons of wastewater poured into Biscayne Bay prompting a no-swim advisory, the Miami-Dade Water & Sewer Department announced on Friday.

The advisory’s area includes Fisher Island Beach, Hobie Beach, Virginia Key Beach, and South Beach.

The leak happened while crews tested a 16-inch wastewater pipe. The leak was near 100 Chopin Plaza in downtown Miami.

Officials are asking the public to avoid water recreational activities in Biscayne Bay. The boundaries of the advisory include MacArthur Causeway to the north, Rickenbacker Causeway to the south, Southpointe Park to the east, and the mainland as the western boundary.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources are testing the posted waters and the advisory remains in effect until two consecutive days of clear testing occur.