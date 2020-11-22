15-year-old arrested in Wisconsin mall shooting

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

WAUWATOSA, Wis. – A 15-year-old Milwaukee boy who police believe opened fire at Mayfair Mall Friday afternoon, sending eight people to the hospital has been arrested, according to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel.

Wauwatosa Police Chief Barry Weber said the suspect was arrested Saturday night.

The shooting at the suburban Milwaukee mall left seven adults and a teenager injured. Some of those injured were “innoncent bystanders,” according to police.

The newspaper reported that Weber said the shooting was the result of an altercation between two groups of people at the mall.

“We do know there was some sort of altercation, and that’s when the bullets started flying,” Weber said during a Sunday press conference.

According to police, the teen was able to walk out of the mall with crowds after the 2:50 p.m. incident that happened near an entrance to the Macy’s store.

Witnesses had told police that the shooter was a white male in his 20s or 30s.

