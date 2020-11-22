Despite coronavirus warnings from CDC, airports becoming busier in South Florida as travel increases ahead of Thanksgiving

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A rush of passengers arrived at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport Sunday morning, with just four days to go before Thanksgiving.

The flyers were clearly not phased despite a recommendation from the CDC to avoid Thanksgiving travel due to surging COVID-19 case numbers.

Despite the warning, AAA says some 50 million Americans will still travel for turkey day; that’s only a ten percent drop compared to last year.

Passengers at FLL that spoke with Local 10 view their decision to still travel as more of a personal choice.

TJ D’Angelo said he was flying from Fort Lauderdale back home to Atlanta, explaining that thanksgiving is one of few times of the year he gets to see his family.

But others, like a woman traveling to Los Angeles, said they know the risks and are taking extra precautions to stay safe.