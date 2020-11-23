Argument leaves 61-year-old woman critical after being shot in head, according to police

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, Fla. – Two people were shot in Southwest Miami-Dade after police said that the victims and the gunman had an argument at a gathering along Southwest 109th Avenue.

Miami-Dade police said around 6:30 p.m. Sunday, the victims were followed about a mile from the gathering to Southwest 107th Avenue and Old Cutler Road. Three people were inside another car when they shot at the vehicle. Bullets hit the driver in the shoulder. A 61-year-old woman, who was in the back seat of the car, was struck by gunfire in the head and hip area.

The driver was able to get to a nearby Valero Gas Station to get help. Both victims were transported to Jackson Medical Center, where the woman is reportedly in critical but stable condition.

Police are asking anyone with information to come forward. Call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.