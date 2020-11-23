Coronavirus: Where are giveaways for turkeys, Thanksgiving food?

Published: November 23, 2020, 1:26 am Updated: November 23, 2020, 1:51 am

(Note: Drive-thru only events, no walk-ups unless otherwise specified. Some organizers also urge people who are still earning paychecks to not attend the distributions so that those in need can be accommodated. Masks required.)

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Miami-Dade County

· 10 a.m. until supplies run out: Antonio Maceo Park, 5135 NW 7th St., Miami. Commissioner Alex Dia de la Portilla hosts turkey distribution in Flagami.

· 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.: Betty T. Ferguson Recreational Complex, 3000 NW 199th St., Miami Gardens. Thanksgiving turkey giveaway, City of Miami Gardens, Councilman Robert Stephens III, Progressive Firefighters , 50 Center & the G-Unity Foundation, PBFFA, 99 JAMZ, ILA 14116, and Farmshare

· 11:30 a.m. until supplies run out: Fire Station #1, 93 E. 5th St., Hialeah. City of Hialeah Fire Department and Florida Blue, along with Mayor Carlos Hernandez.

3 p.m. until supplies run out: The Miami Marlins and Marlins Foundation, Marlins Park, Humana Lot, 1390 NW 5th St., Miami. (Vehicle cue begins at NW 3rd Street and NW 14th Ave.) 1,000 Thanksgiving meal boxes.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Miami-Dade County

· 9 a.m. until supplies run out: Thanksgiving Kosher Food Distribution, Greater Miami Jewish Federation Stanley C. Myers Building, 4200 Biscayne Boulevard, Miami. Funding by Sol Taplin Charitable Foundation. Farmshare.

Broward County

· 11 to 11:30 a.m.: Local veteran Thanksgiving meal giveaway, South Florida Institute on Aging, 2038 N. Dixie Highway, Fort Lauderdale. Meals to veterans, pre-cooked Thanksgiving meal. Bags of uncooked ingredients for those veterans who would prefer to cook at home.

Other Food Drives

Monday, Nov. 23, 2020

Broward County

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: 10001W. Commercial Blvd., Tamarac. Feeding South Florida.

Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020

Miami-Dade County

· 8:30 a.m. until supplies run out: Dave and Mary Alper Jewish Community Center, 11155 SW 112 Ave., Miami. Miami-Dade County, Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Alper JCC, Farmshare.

· 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.: 777 Sharazad Blvd., Opa-locka. City of Opa-locka and Feeding South Florida.

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Tamiami Park, 11201 SW 24th St., Miami. Feeding South Florida.

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Loren Roberts Park, 627 NW 6th Ave., Florida City. Feeding South Florida.

Broward County

· 10 a.m. until supplies run out.: Handy Inc., 1717 N. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Free grocery giveaway, Handy, H.O.M.E.S., and Farmshare.

· 10 a.m. until supplies run out: McTyre Park, 3501 SW 56th Avenue, West Park. City of West Park and Feeding South Florida.

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Miramar Regional Park, 16801 Miramar Parkway, Miramar. Feeding South Florida.

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Mills Pond Park, 2201 NW 9th Ave., Fort Lauderdale. Feeding South Florida.

Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020

Miami-Dade County

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Homestead Air Reserve Park, 27401 SW New York Ave., Homestead. Feeding South Florida.

· 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.: Miami Springs Community Center, 1401 Westward Drive, Miami Springs. City of Miami Springs and Feeding South Florida.

10 a.m. until supplies run out: Gibson Park, 401 N.W. 12th Ave., Miami. Overtown Youth Center’s 1,000 meal food drive.

Broward County

· 10 a.m. to noon: Sunrise at Tennis Club, 9605 W. Oakland Park Blvd., Sunrise. Feeding South Florida.