Police confirm shooting in Westchester, one person taken to hospital

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A person was shot in the Westchester area of Miami-Dade and rushed to Kendall Regional Medical Center on Monday afternoon, authorities confirm.

Sky 10 was over the 700 block of SW 98th Court, just south of West Flagler Street, which has now developed into an active scene.

Miami-Dade police confirmed the shooting, and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said an adult was taken to Kendall Regional as a trauma alert.

Local 10 News is told preliminarily that this might be a police-involved shooting, but detectives have not confirmed that.

The neighborhood is blocked by yellow crime scene tape as the investigation is ongoing.

This is a breaking news story. Check back and watch Local 10 for updates.

