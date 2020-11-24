WATCH LIVE: Miami-Dade mayor holds COVID-19 news conference with business, health leaders

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava held her first virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon on the response to the coronavirus pandemic since taking office.

Among those who spoke at the news conference was Chief Medical Officer Dr. Peter Paige, of Jackson Health System, as well as county, city, business and health leaders.

Levine Cava started the news conference by reminding residents that the New Normal guidelines approved by former Mayor Carlos Gimenez remain in place at this time.

She said free meals will still be provided for seniors, as well as hotel rooms for those who need to quarantine. Residents may call 311 to inquire about the meals or hotel stays.

Levine Cava and Paige also urged residents to be cautious during their Thanksgiving celebrations this week.

Paige said residents should consider hosting virtual gatherings with their loved ones, but if they choose to host in-person celebrations they should limit those to immediate household members or gather outside instead.

“The weather is so beautiful this time of year, so take advantage of that,” he said.

Paige also acknowledged that many people are expected to still travel for the holiday despite the pandemic, and warned that people must stay cautious not only when they are traveling to their destination, but even after that.

“We have to keep our guard up,” he said.

Paige urged people to continue wearing masks, whether they are staying in South Florida or traveling elsewhere.

Residents may visit MiamiDade.gov/newnormal for the latest on the New Normal guidelines in Miami-Dade County.