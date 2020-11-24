Wawa brawl video captured in South Florida goes viral

LAUDERHILL, Fla. – The brawlers in a South Florida Wawa were baring much more than knuckles — with one man’s pants falling to his knees.

The man videotaping the action and providing the colorful commentary that made it go viral tells Local 10 News that he was doing that to try to make light of the situation so the men would stop fighting.

They did not.

Neither of the men were injured, and we have learned that the fight around 2 a.m. Monday started when one of the men opened the door for other — and the other man didn’t appreciate it.

By late Tuesday afternoon, video of the altercation posted to Twitter by Wawa customer Darien Rollins had over 3.6 million views on the social media platform.

The all-out fistfight took place near the front register of a Wawa in Lauderhill.

You can see a store employee try to break apart the men before he too fell to the ground.

Rollins, the man who recorded the scuffle on his cellphone, tells Local 10 News he had just walked into the store after recording his late-night podcast.

He also provided the commentary that helped make the video so popular on social media.

Among Rollins’ comments: “Take him to the sky. Up top chicken box. Pull up your pants, fam.”

Rollins is also heard trying to play mediator.

“It is 2 in the morning. Just let go. That is all you got to do,” he said.

But the fight continued, with the men falling to the ground again.

“I was trying to diffuse it by then, because it wasn’t really a fight,” Rollins said in an interview with Local 10 on Tuesday. “They were just kind of hugging each other because his pants were down and it was embarrassing, so I was like you guys could end it now.

As Lauderhill police arrived, one of the men was seen running out the front door. That’s when Rollins learned why the men got into the fight to begin with.

“He had held the door for the other guy and the other guy didn’t appreciate it,” Rollins said. “He wasn’t feeling it. He told him don’t ever hold the door for me. I don’t need no help.”

Lauderhill police say they did respond to the altercation, and both men declined to press charges.

As for Wawa, they simply asked that the men not return.