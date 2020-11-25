West Park shooting leads to pursuit that ended in multi-vehicle crash on I-95

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A shooting in Broward County Wednesday morning led to a pursuit that ended in a multi-vehicle collision on Interstate 95 in Miami-Dade County, authorities confirmed.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Gerdy St. Louis, someone called 911 shortly after 5 a.m. to report shots being fired in the area of Southwest 24th Street and 52nd Avenue in West Park.

St. Louis said deputies responded and saw a gray Nissan with four people inside leaving the area.

Deputies chased the vehicle onto the southbound lanes of I-95 and the suspects’ vehicle crashed, causing the multi-vehicle wreck off Ives Dairy Road, she said.

One of the vehicles ended up in a ditch.

The driver of that car told Local 10 News reporter Saira Anwer that another car was spinning out of control when it struck his vehicle.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue personnel transported the driver of one of the vehicles involved in the crash to a local hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

Two left lanes were blocked to traffic after the incident.

St. Louis said the driver of the Nissan was arrested and the three passengers inside the vehicle were detained for questioning.

No other details about the incident have been released.