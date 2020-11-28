Pop star Camila Cabello helping feed South Florida families in need during holidays

MIAMI – South Florida native Camila Cabello is lending a hand to help put food on the table of those in need this holiday season.

After donating to Feeding South Florida, an organization that does just that, she posted a video to Instagram to encourage her fans to do the same.

In the video, Cabello asks fans to donate whatever they can; even a small amount can make a big difference.

“I know this has been a really difficult year for people, and there are families that right now are struggling to put food on the table, today and every day,” she said.

Over 1,000,000 homes throughout South Florida are experiencing food insecurity amid the coronavirus pandemic.