75ºF

Local News

Supervisor with Miami-Dade Police Department dies from COVID-19

Michelle Solomon, Podcast Producer/Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami, Coronavirus
The Miami-Dade Police Department announced the death of a supervisor, Robert Gonzalez, who had been with MDPD for 28 years.
The Miami-Dade Police Department announced the death of a supervisor, Robert Gonzalez, who had been with MDPD for 28 years. (WPLG)

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Police Department supervisor has died after battling COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Police, on its Twitter account, announced the passing of Robert Gonzalez, who they said had been a 28-year veteran of the force.

“Mr. Gonzalez passed after battling COVID-19,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez also offered a personal statement: “Thank you for your honorable service Robert. You will be sorely missed.”

Gonzalez was employed as a micrographics supervisor with MDPD.

Copyright 2020 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author: