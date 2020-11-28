Supervisor with Miami-Dade Police Department dies from COVID-19

MIAMI, Fla. – A Miami-Dade Police Department supervisor has died after battling COVID-19.

Miami-Dade Police, on its Twitter account, announced the passing of Robert Gonzalez, who they said had been a 28-year veteran of the force.

“Mr. Gonzalez passed after battling COVID-19,” the department wrote on Twitter.

Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez also offered a personal statement: “Thank you for your honorable service Robert. You will be sorely missed.”

Thank you for your honorable service Robert. You will be sorely missed. My deepest sympathy on behalf of @MiamiDadePD to Robert’s family, friends, and extended MDPD family. https://t.co/HgeS06v85v — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 28, 2020

Gonzalez was employed as a micrographics supervisor with MDPD.