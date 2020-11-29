South Florida airports less crowded than expected as holiday weekend comes to an end

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – With the Thanksgiving holiday weekend coming to an end, Sunday is expected to be the busiest travel day of the year.

Millions of people are expected to flock to airports and roadways across the country.

South Florida’s two busiest airports were anything but busy on Sunday morning, though.

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport did not appear to be crowded at all, allowing the few travelers to practice social distancing without issue.

“It’s an absolute ghost town and I guess that’s a good thing, especially with the increase in numbers I was really worried,” said traveler Kamau Joseph.

Wednesday was the busiest air travel day since the coronavirus pandemic began. According to TSA, more than a million people flew out.

That’s still less than half the amount who traveled last year, however. Many have deciding to travel by car instead this holiday weekend.

At MIA, many travelers say COVID-19 was a concern as they headed out to see loved ones Thursday, and some we spoke to say they got tested before flying.

The CDC urged people not to travel and stay home this holiday. It’s a message that seems to have resonated with some as security checkpoints and airline counters were empty for much of the day.