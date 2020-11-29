Teen driver dies after being ejected from pickup truck during crash in Southwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 17-year-old was killed after being ejected from his vehicle during a 3-car crash that happened early Sunday morning on State Road 874.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the teen was driving a blue pickup truck when it collided with a red Hyundai sedan.

The crash caused the teen to lose control of the pickup and collide into a black Honda sedan, FHP said.

The truck then struck a guardrail before traveling off the road and overturning several times.

The teen was thrown from the pickup during the crash. First responders pronounced him dead at the scene, according to FHP.

Authorities said the drivers of the other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

State Road 874 was shut down in the southbound direction for approximately six hours during the investigation.