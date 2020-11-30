Deadly shooting outside Opa-locka auto body shop prompts large police presence

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Authorities in Opa-locka are investigating a midday shooting in which two people suffered gunshot wounds.

One of those people did not survive.

A heavy police presence could be seen outside an auto body shop located near the corner of Ali Baba Avenue and Northwest 22nd Avenue in Opa-locka.

Local 10′s Sanela Sabovic learned that two people were shot; one was taken by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital and the other by ambulance to Aventura Medical Center.

There has been no update from police on whether they are searching for a shooter of if anyone is in custody.

Information on the identities of the two people who were shot has not been released by authorities.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

