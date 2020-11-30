Toddler survives fall from Miami apartment building

MIAMI – A 2-year-old girl is stable after falling from a fourth floor window of an apartment building in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred around 7:30 a.m. Monday in the area of Southwest Eighth Street and 27th Avenue in the city’s Little Havana neighborhood.

The building is about 20 stories high.

Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said the toddler was spared significant injuries because a palm tree below the window helped slow down the speed of the fall and the girl landed on shrubs.

Carroll said the child was being cuddled by her uncle and was crying when crews arrived.

She was then taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

“This is something that’s a miracle but could’ve easily been a tragedy,” Miami Police Commander Freddie Cruz said. “She is in the hospital at this moment just for observation, but she is in excellent condition.

Crime scene detectives are now trying to figure out what led up to the fall and if the little girl’s parents bear any responsibility.

“Our investigators are talking to family members to see if there was any negligence and what exactly occurred,” Cruz said. “At this moment, it seems like it was just an accident, but at this moment we need to investigate further.”

