MIAMI – South Florida’s singing superstar Gloria Estefan revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19 last month.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, Estefan said she went out to a restaurant in late October, and that’s when she thinks she contracted the novel coronavirus.

She lost her sense of taste a few days later, and then tested positive on Nov. 8.

In the video, Estefan said she had mild symptoms.

She said she has since tested negative.