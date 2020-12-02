Man faces charges in woman’s Thanksgiving Day murder in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A Thanksgiving Day murder suspect is facing a first-degree murder charge, the Broward Sheriff’s Office announced on Wednesday.

Nadir Verissimo’s roommate is both a victim and a key witness in the case, according to Gerdy St. Louis, a spokeswoman for BSO.

The last time Verissimo’s roommate saw her alive was about 11 p.m., Nov. 25, and reported there was an intruder in their home on Nov. 26, deputies said.

The intruder battered and choked Verissimo’s roommate on Thanksgiving Day morning, deputies said.

Verissimo’s roommate survived the attack and later realized the intruder had also killed Verissimo, deputies said.

Deputies investigate woman's death in Pompano Beach

Detectives found Verissimo dead about 9:25 a.m. inside the home at the intersection of Northeast 20th Terrace and Northeast 53rd Court, near Deerfield Beach.

By 8:10 p.m., detectives had identified Roberto De Lira, 45, as their suspect and they arrested him at 1913 N.E. 4th St., in Deerfield Beach.

BSO’s inmate records show he has had an immigration hold since Nov. 27 and remained at the Broward County main jail on Wednesday in Fort Lauderdale.

The medical examiner concluded the report on the case on Nov. 30. De Lira is facing charges of first-degree murder, attempted murder, burglary with battery, and false imprisonment.