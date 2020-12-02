Police in Miami Beach recover body from canal

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – An investigation is ongoing after a man’s body was found in a Miami Beach canal.

According to Miami Beach police, officers responded around 5 p.m. after receiving a call of a body found in the water near Meridian Avenue and West 41st Street.

There was a strong current and the sun was setting but a resident of the area allowed an officer to board his boat and search for the body.

According to police, the body was found several blocks away, in the water near Meridian and 45th Street.

Detectives on scene said there were no signs of trauma and that it was unclear how long the body had been in the water.