School district spammed as students receive racist emails

SANFORD, Fla. – Officials say public high school students in one Florida county received more than eight million racist emails with “disgusting” messages.

Seminole County school officials say the emails began on Saturday. Some even made it to middle school student accounts.

District officials blocked the spamming effort late Saturday. But officials say they were still deleting emails on Tuesday.

Many of the emails included racist and derogatory messages, with some referencing Russia and its president Vladimir Putin.

School officials say the spam appeared to have been generated by a bot.

The district, sheriff’s officials and Microsoft are investigating.