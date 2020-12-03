Brazen thieves target pricy cars in Miami’s Belle Meade neighborhood

MIAMI – A Range Rover, an Audi and a Porsche are the three vehicles that have been stolen over the past month, along with many others have been messed with.

The concern is the thieves will keep coming back.

The two men neighbors and police said may be behind a car stealing spree in Miami’s Belle Meade neighborhood are clearly seen on surveillance video.

Security cameras show a white Porsche as it’s being stolen just after midnight, Monday into Tuesday morning.

The owner told Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa that she left the keys inside, an easy heist but the crooks aren’t that smooth.

They can’t open the gate to get the luxury car out, so they walk up to the two other vehicles.

After smashing a window, they found the gate remote and escape.

Dalin Holyoak said his 2019 Range Rover was stolen a few weeks ago.

“Middle of the day, I was actually home at the time,” Holyoak said. “I told the officer I have an app that shows where my car is. She initially told me there was nothing they could do.”

Three days later, detectives recovered the SUV in Broward County.

“They ripped all the electronics out of the car. They did twelve thousand dollars worth of damage.”

Local 10 noticed a steady patrolling of police Wednesday night in this community.

Some neighbors also told Local 10 that even their mail is being stolen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact City of Miami Police of Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.