Missing 14-year-old girl last seen at Barbara Goleman Senior High School

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Officers from the Miami-Dade Schools Police Department are searching for a 14-year-old student who was last seen on the campus of Barbara Goleman Senior High School.

According to a police flyer, Isabella Marzo was last seen leaving the school at 14100 NW 89th Ave. on Tuesday.

She was wearing a black hoodie and blue jeans.

Authorities released a photo of Marzo and said she is 5 feet tall and between 100 and 120 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about the teen’s whereabouts is asked to call Detective M. Mayorga at 786-494-2741 or email the detective at MMayorga@dadeschools.net.