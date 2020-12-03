Scores of people line up for food voucher distribution in Lauderdale Lakes

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – People lined up early Thursday morning for a food voucher distribution in Lauderdale Lakes.

A line of cars stretched down State Road 7, cramming into one lane of traffic, and a line of people wrapped around buildings outside Lauderdale Lakes City Hall.

“We’ve been here about 3 hours now,” Rosemary Vaz told Local 10 News.

Vaz was one of the hundreds of people who came to pick up a food voucher.

“Do you know how many family members (and) people I know that don’t have food? They don’t have nothing in their homes -- nothing -- absolutely nothing,” she said.

The city gave away 2,300 vouchers valued at $250 each, which totals about $600,000 worth of federal money.

The crowd was no surprise to the city’s mayor.

“We were expecting everyone who heard about it to be here today,” Mayor Hazelle Rogers said. “(We’re giving) one per household, and to families who are in need that are being affected by covid.”

“These people really do need it,” Vaz said.

Vaz said she needs the voucher, especially because on top of the pandemic, she broke her leg and has been out of work for months.

“We personally appreciate it. You know, I do appreciate it,” she said.