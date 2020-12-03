Teenager charged in another teen’s killing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Stanley Love Johnson, 19, faces a charge of second-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Donovan Polo Perez, also 19.

The shooting happened Nov. 12 just after 4:30 p.m. along the 600 block of NE 166th Street.

Perez was shot several times and died after arriving at Jackson Memorial Hospital. Perez’s father tells Local 10 News he’s pleased an arrest has been made.

According to documents, a witness identified Johnson as being involved in the murder and Johnson agreed to turn himself in to police. He appeared before a judge in bond court Thursday, where they discussed Johnson’s alleged role in the crime.

Documents also allege Johnson made several admissions when speaking with police. Investigators believe other people may have been involved.