15-year-old boy dies after being shot Monday in Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 15-year-old boy has died after being shot Monday evening in Northwest Miami-Dade County, police say.

Wrollan P. Foulkes was one of three teens shot in the incident, and authorities had previously said he wasn’t expected to survive his injuries. Both of the other victims were expected to be OK.

The shooting happened at about 7:30 p.m. along the 2200 block of Northwest 51st Street. According to police, officers responded to a Shot Spotter alert and discovered the victims.

The teens had been standing on the street corner when someone approached them and opened fire, police said. The suspect then ran away, according to investigators.

All three victims had been rushed to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.