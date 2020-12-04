Man stabbed to death in Publix parking lot, police searching for killer

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE – The brother of a 54-year-old man stabbed in a Publix shopping center parking lot didn’t want to appear on camera, but he told Local 10 he and his elderly parents are devastated and in shock. He just can’t understand who would want to harm his brother.

Miami Dade Police said Alberto Almeida was stabbed multiple times in the Publix parking lot at Southwest 56th Street near 97th Avenue.

Officers received a call about a man who was injured in the parking lot around 11:30 p.m. Thursday. The store had closed at 10 p.m.

While he was transported to Kendall Regional Hospital, Almeida ultimately died from his injuries.

Almeida lived within walking distance from the Publix. He’s even pictured in a selfie wearing a mask in front of the store.

Yoan Abreu, an employee at the store, said Almeida was a regular.

“I’ve seen him before. He’s actually a customer here. He was here yesterday, as a matter of fact,” Abreu said.

A reward is being offered for anyone who has information about the stabbing death of Alberto Almeida Jr. (WPLG)

Now homicide investigators are searching for a motive and a killer. Crimestoppers released a flier offering a $5,000 reward for information that could lead to an arrest.

Investigators are asking anyone who was in the parking lot or the area around 11:30 p.m. Thursday and believe they saw anything suspicious to call Miami-Dade Crimestoppers at (305) 471-8477.