Man was driving 92 mph in 35-mph zone before he killed pregnant woman, cops say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A North Lauderdale man was speeding nearly 60 mph faster than the limit before a crash that killed a pregnant woman over the Labor Day holiday weekend in Oakland Park, investigators say.

The Broward Sheriff’s Office released details of the arrest of Neckson Faustin this week.

Faustin, 27, turned himself in to BSO detectives last month and faces charges of vehicular homicide, four counts of reckless driving, driving while license suspended and violation of probation.

The crash happened shortly before 11 p.m. on Sept. 7. Investigators say Faustin was driving a 2019 Toyota Corolla westbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard in the center lane, approaching the intersection of North Dixie Highway.

A 2006 Chevrolet Impala heading eastbound on East Oakland Park Boulevard tried to turn left into the northbound lane of North Dixie Highway when the front of Faustin’s speeding car collided with the passenger side of the Impala causing both vehicles to rotate, detectives say.

The Impala hit a utility pole and trapped Julie Ybanez, who was in the front passenger seat.

Ybanez, who was six months pregnant, was taken to Broward Health Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead. She was 20 and lived in Royal Palm Beach.

Doctors delivered the baby, but he too died a short time later, authorities say.

Investigators calculated that Faustin’s car was traveling over 70 mph at the time of impact, and he was recorded at about 92 mph as he approached the intersection.

The posted speed limit is 35 mph.

BSO also says Faustin was driving while knowing his license had been suspended since May 15, 2017.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. If you have further information, you are asked to call BSO Traffic Homicide Detective Michael Wiley at 954-321-4840. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477 or at browardcrimestoppers.org.