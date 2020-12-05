2 people escape overnight house fire in Miami, photos show destruction

MIAMI, Fla. – Photos show the devastation of an overnight house fire Saturday in Miami.

The house is in the 8300 block of NE 1st Place and 83rd Street in the Royal Palm Gardens neighborhood.

City of Miami Fire Rescue Lieutenant Pete Sanchez said when crews arrived there was heavy smoke coming out of the windows and doors.

(See images below)

Photos taken by Red Cross volunteer Reinaldo Noguiera show a home in the Royal Palm Gardens neighborhood, which caught fire overnight Saturday.

“The fire vented through the roof and fire crews transitioned into exterior operations,” Sanchez said.

Crews remained on the scene to put out small hot spots after getting the blaze under control, according to Sanchez.

Two people who lived in the single-family home are displaced and the American Red Cross was contacted.

Volunteers from the Greater Miami and Keys Chapter responded to assist the two residents, according to Sanchez.

Photos taken by Red Cross volunteer Reinaldo Noguiera showed the interior of the home completely destroyed.