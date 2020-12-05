Report: Fort Lauderdale is America’s least safe city

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – According to a recent report, Fort Lauderdale is the least safe city in the United States.

WalletHub, a credit report and consumer website, compared 182 cities — including the 150 most populated U.S. cities, plus at least two of the most populated cities in each state — across three key areas: 1) Home & Community Safety, 2) Natural-Disaster Risk, and 3) Financial Safety. Its data set ranged from COVID-19 cases in the past seven days per 100,000 residents and assaults per capita, as well as the unemployment rate and road quality.

Fort Lauderdale’s total score was 38.96 and ranked 176th in Wallet Hub’s category of “home and community safety” and 179th in financial safety. Data wasn’t available on its site for natural-disaster risk for Fort Lauderdale, but the area’s propensity for hurricanes no doubt didn’t help in that category.

It’s not the first time — WalletHub named Fort Lauderdale the least safe city in the U.S. in 2017.

The rest of the lowest five were St. Louis, San Bernardino, Calif., and Birmingham, Ala. Detroit rounded out the least safest.

Other South Florida cities highlighted in the study didn’t fare high on the list either. The rankings included: Miami at 153, Hialeah at 136, and Pembroke Pines at 93

Click here for the report.