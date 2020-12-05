SpaceX launch postponed due to poor weather

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The latest launch by SpaceX has been scrubbed, pushing it back from Saturday to Sunday.

The reason for the change is poor weather.

SpaceX is planning to launch its 21st cargo supply mission for NASA from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Originally scheduled for Saturday at 11:39 a.m., the launch is now set to take place at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday.

Due to poor weather in the recovery area for today’s attempt, now targeting Sunday, December 6 at 11:17 a.m. EST for launch of CRS-21 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 5, 2020

A Falcon 9 rocket will send the Cargo Dragon spacecraft into the atmosphere and ultimately to the International Space Station.

The cargo is expected to arrive at the ISS approximately 24 hours after launch.