SpaceX launch postponed due to poor weather

New launch scheduled for Sunday morning

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Cargo Dragon spacecraft inside the company’s hangar at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida on Dec. 2, 2020, prior to being rolled out to the launch pad in preparation for the 21st Commercial Resupply Services (CRS-21) launch. Photo credit: SpaceX
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. – The latest launch by SpaceX has been scrubbed, pushing it back from Saturday to Sunday.

The reason for the change is poor weather.

SpaceX is planning to launch its 21st cargo supply mission for NASA from Florida’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral.

Originally scheduled for Saturday at 11:39 a.m., the launch is now set to take place at 11:17 a.m. on Sunday.

A Falcon 9 rocket will send the Cargo Dragon spacecraft into the atmosphere and ultimately to the International Space Station.

The cargo is expected to arrive at the ISS approximately 24 hours after launch.

