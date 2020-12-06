Fire at apartment complex in North Miami has people jumping to safety

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A fire in North Miami displaced 14 families from their homes and caused a frightening scene Saturday as witnesses said people were climbing out of windows and scaling balconies to get to safety.

People on the ground were trying to help and do whatever they could to assist. One person said he saw a man jump from the third floor onto a car.

“I saw a lot of smoke coming out,” Rosnika Felix said.

It happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday as smoke could be seen billowing from the apartment complex at Northeast 6th Avenue and 134th Street.

“It was a first alarm fire at 1:03 p.m. and then was a second alarm fired at 1:09 p.m.,” said Maggie Castro of Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

It ultimately took more than 30 minutes for firefighters to contain the blaze.

Three people were treated at the scene and a child was transported to the hospital, according to Castro.

Fire rescue said the flames sparked in one unit and was contained to only that unit, however there was severe smoke damage throughout the other apartments.

Electricity to the building was cut off while fire investigators tore through walls trying to locate the source.

Many of the displaced families are wondering when they will be able to get back into their homes, but there’s no word yet as there is considerable damage.

The investigation into what started the fire continues.