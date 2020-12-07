Miami Gardens family wants to know why someone shot up their home

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – A family in Miami Gardens was nearly killed when someone opened fire on their home, riddling it with dozens of bullets.

As it turns out, they weren’t even the intended targets.

Local 10′s Christian De La Rosa counted 23 bullet holes on the home.

The family told him they were inside, getting ready for bed when they heard a hail of gunfire.

A grandmother, a mother and a granddaughter who were inside quickly hit the ground.

Bullets hit a water pipe and went through a bedroom headboard. Even the family’s car was shot up.

Carla Williams said she’s lived in the home her entire life and nothing like this has ever happened. She wonders if criminals shot up her house by mistake.

“Family is the most important,” she said. “I came close to some of my family members maybe being hurt. This senseless crime...you need to think about what you’re doing before taking measures like this.”

The shooting happened on Nov. 21, but the family has been afraid to say anything until now.

They family has been forced to pay for the repairs out of their own pocket.

Williams hopes her story might help speak some common sense into the senseless as the holiday season approaches.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to contact the Miami Gardens Police Department or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.