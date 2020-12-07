Motorcyclist arrested in crash that killed Florida boy, 7

PORT RICHEY, Fla. – Florida authorities have arrested a motorcyclist who they said fled after striking a 7-year-old boy, killing him.

The Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release that the boy was crossing a road in a residential neighborhood of Port Richey, Florida, when he was hit by the motorcycle.

Authorities say the motorcyclist fled the scene and the child died from his injuries at a hospital.

The law enforcement agency later said 19-year-old Shaun Elliott Wyrich arrived at the Port Richey Police Department and surrendered to Florida Highway Patrol troopers, admitting to his involvement in the crash.