2021 Florida Renaissance Festival canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – The coronavirus pandemic has caused the cancellation of yet another major event in South Florida – the annual Florida Renaissance Festival.

The festival was scheduled to run from Feb. 13 to March 28, 2021 at Quiet Waters Park in Deerfield Beach, but organizers have decided to cancel the festival as COVID-19 cases remain high.

“This decision was one that we felt we needed to make in order to ensure the safety of our staff, our vendors, volunteers, entertainers and our loyal patrons,” event organizers said in a statement released Tuesday. “We are grateful for your continued support and look forward to our 30th Anniversary, in 2022, which will be bigger and better than ever.”

The annual family-friendly event is typically held on weekends only and boasts more than 100 performers who help transport attendees back to the 16th century.